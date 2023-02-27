NAVIFOR Kicks off 2023 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Active Duty Fund Drive

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leaders from Navy and Marine Corps commands across Hampton Roads gathered at U.S. Fleet Forces Command March 1 to officially kick off 2023 Active Duty Fund Drive. Vice Admiral Kelly Aeschbach, Commander of Naval Information Forces, and Vice Admiral Jim Kilby, Deputy Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, as well as Ms. Dawn Cutler, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of NMCRS, spoke at the event.



Aeschbach, who serves as this year’s Active Duty Fund Drive lead coordinator for all commands across Hampton Roads, kicked off the event by highlighting the importance of NMCRS’ mission to the lives of Naval family member



The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Active Duty Fund Drive runs from March 1 to April 30, 2023 and has two primary purposes: To raise awareness of the programs and services available to active duty Sailors and Marines, and to raise funds to support the programs and services offered by NMCRS. The theme of the 2023 Active Duty Fund Drive is “By Our Own, For Our Own.”