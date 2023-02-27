Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVIFOR Kicks off 2023 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Active Duty Fund Drive

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    Leaders from Navy and Marine Corps commands across Hampton Roads gathered at U.S. Fleet Forces Command March 1 to officially kick off 2023 Active Duty Fund Drive. Vice Admiral Kelly Aeschbach, Commander of Naval Information Forces, and Vice Admiral Jim Kilby, Deputy Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, as well as Ms. Dawn Cutler, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of NMCRS, spoke at the event.

    Aeschbach, who serves as this year’s Active Duty Fund Drive lead coordinator for all commands across Hampton Roads, kicked off the event by highlighting the importance of NMCRS’ mission to the lives of Naval family member

    The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Active Duty Fund Drive runs from March 1 to April 30, 2023 and has two primary purposes: To raise awareness of the programs and services available to active duty Sailors and Marines, and to raise funds to support the programs and services offered by NMCRS. The theme of the 2023 Active Duty Fund Drive is “By Our Own, For Our Own.”

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 13:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875142
    VIRIN: 230301-N-FB292-1001
    Filename: DOD_109485975
    Length: 00:13:10
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

