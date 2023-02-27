The New Jersey Army National Guard 114th Infantry Regiment and 150th Aviation Regiment conduct air assault insertion and company attack at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 10, 2023. This exercise trained on warrior tasks and demonstrated combat capabilities in preparation for Joint Regional Training Center Rotation May 2023. (New Jersey Army National Guard video by Pfc. Michael Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 13:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875141
|VIRIN:
|220217-Z-PJ092-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109485973
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 114th Infantry Regiment and 150th Aviation Regiment Air Assault Insertion and Company Attack, by PFC Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
