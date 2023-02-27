Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Infantry Regiment and 150th Aviation Regiment Air Assault Insertion and Company Attack

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Pfc. Michael Hayes 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The New Jersey Army National Guard 114th Infantry Regiment and 150th Aviation Regiment conduct air assault insertion and company attack at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 10, 2023. This exercise trained on warrior tasks and demonstrated combat capabilities in preparation for Joint Regional Training Center Rotation May 2023. (New Jersey Army National Guard video by Pfc. Michael Hayes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 13:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875141
    VIRIN: 220217-Z-PJ092-1001
    Filename: DOD_109485973
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: NJ, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Infantry Regiment and 150th Aviation Regiment Air Assault Insertion and Company Attack, by PFC Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Infantry
    Army
    Aviation
    New Jersey National Guard

