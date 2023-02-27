In Pursuit of Perfection: Ceremonial Platoon Honors the Legacy of Quantico

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Richard M. Kennedy, the staff non-commissioned officer in charge of Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Ceremonial Platoon, talks about what it means to be a part of ceremonial platoon on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, March 1, 2023. Ceremonial Platoon is responsible for base color guard duties, parades, wreath laying ceremonies, funerals and the raising and lowering of colors each day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Caden Phillips)
