Wounded Warrior athletes competed in wheelchair basketball yesterday, each one navigating the skills of maneuvering a wheelchair while also handling a basketball. It is not an easy sport, but once you get the hang of it you will find it to be fun and energizing.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 12:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875134
|VIRIN:
|230301-O-OR487-020
|PIN:
|230301
|Filename:
|DOD_109485682
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Trials Wheelchair Basketball, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT