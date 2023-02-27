Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Trials Wheelchair Basketball

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Wounded Warrior athletes competed in wheelchair basketball yesterday, each one navigating the skills of maneuvering a wheelchair while also handling a basketball. It is not an easy sport, but once you get the hang of it you will find it to be fun and energizing.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Warrior Games
    Training
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Trials

