    The sights of YPG's Airborne Test Force

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    The elite Soldiers of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's Airborne Test Force are vital in all aspects of developmental testing of cargo and personnel parachutes.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

