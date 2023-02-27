Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Assault Course, Kuwait March 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BEUHRING, KUWAIT

    02.03.2023

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    A Mobile Training Team, led by Staff Sgt. Sekonaia Fa’aumu, instructs and grades Soldiers during a rappelling portion of Air Assault Course at Camp Beuhring, Kuwait, March 2, 2023. More than 200 Soldiers attended the 10-day event which included several phases. Phase 0: mastering the obstacle course and conducting a four-mile run. Phase 1: capabilities of a variety of helicopters, knowledge of weights and measures, setting up a landing zone, and hand signals for the aircraft. Phase 2: sling load operations, moving cargo bags, water tanks and an HMMWV through the air. Phase 3: mastering rappelling techniques with and without weapons.

    This is the first time the course has been held at Camp Beuhring since 2019, due to the pandemic.

    U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 12:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875132
    VIRIN: 230302-D-VN697-631
    Filename: DOD_109485591
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: CAMP BEUHRING, KW
    Hometown: TACOMA, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Assault Course, Kuwait March 2023, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Central
    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    ARCENT
    ASG-KU
    Air Assault Course Kuwait 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT