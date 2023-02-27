Air Assault Course, Kuwait March 2023

A Mobile Training Team, led by Staff Sgt. Sekonaia Fa’aumu, instructs and grades Soldiers during a rappelling portion of Air Assault Course at Camp Beuhring, Kuwait, March 2, 2023. More than 200 Soldiers attended the 10-day event which included several phases. Phase 0: mastering the obstacle course and conducting a four-mile run. Phase 1: capabilities of a variety of helicopters, knowledge of weights and measures, setting up a landing zone, and hand signals for the aircraft. Phase 2: sling load operations, moving cargo bags, water tanks and an HMMWV through the air. Phase 3: mastering rappelling techniques with and without weapons.
This is the first time the course has been held at Camp Beuhring since 2019, due to the pandemic.
U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia
