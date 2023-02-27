Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37 HS AIM trip to Baylor University

    WACO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton 

    20th Air Force Public Affairs

    A UH-1N crew from the 37th Helicopter Squadron, F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, visited Baylor University to give orientation flights to Reserved Officer Training Corps cadets as part of the Aviation Inspiration Mentorship Program February 27, 2023. The visit was part of a larger AIM and Project Tuskegee trip to multiple universities and high schools in Louisiana and Texas with the goal of inspiring future aviators and Strikers.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 10:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875119
    VIRIN: 230227-F-FO234-1001
    Filename: DOD_109485482
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: WACO, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 37 HS AIM trip to Baylor University, by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #helicopter #recruitment

