37 HS AIM trip to Baylor University

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875119" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A UH-1N crew from the 37th Helicopter Squadron, F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, visited Baylor University to give orientation flights to Reserved Officer Training Corps cadets as part of the Aviation Inspiration Mentorship Program February 27, 2023. The visit was part of a larger AIM and Project Tuskegee trip to multiple universities and high schools in Louisiana and Texas with the goal of inspiring future aviators and Strikers.