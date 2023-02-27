A UH-1N crew from the 37th Helicopter Squadron, F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, visited Baylor University to give orientation flights to Reserved Officer Training Corps cadets as part of the Aviation Inspiration Mentorship Program February 27, 2023. The visit was part of a larger AIM and Project Tuskegee trip to multiple universities and high schools in Louisiana and Texas with the goal of inspiring future aviators and Strikers.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 10:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875119
|VIRIN:
|230227-F-FO234-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109485482
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|WACO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 37 HS AIM trip to Baylor University, by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
