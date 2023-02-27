Red Devils bring the Warthogs home following Operation Forward Tiger - B-Roll #3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, refuels A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 23rd Wing, over the Atlantic Ocean United States, Feb. 28, 2023. The 50th ARS fueled the Warthogs as they returned home from the Lead Wing exercise Operation Forward Tiger, an Air Forces Southern exercise. Designed to increase combat readiness alongside humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities, the exercise allowed Airmen to train with the Dominican Republic Air Force and Jamaica Defense Force to promote seamless interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)