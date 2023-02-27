A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, refuels A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 23rd Wing, over the Atlantic Ocean United States, Feb. 28, 2023. The 50th ARS fueled the Warthogs as they returned home from the Lead Wing exercise Operation Forward Tiger, an Air Forces Southern exercise. Designed to increase combat readiness alongside humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities, the exercise allowed Airmen to train with the Dominican Republic Air Force and Jamaica Defense Force to promote seamless interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 09:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875114
|VIRIN:
|220228-F-CC148-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_109485368
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Red Devils bring the Warthogs home following Operation Forward Tiger - Vertical B-Roll, by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT