Operation Noble Defender 23-2.1

The video package highlights Operation Noble Defender (OND) 23-2.1, occurring between January and February 2023 at Thule Air Force Station, Greenland. OND is a series of long-planned operations demonstrating the ability to integrate with other defense and security partners for a holistic defense of North America.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 11:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875113
|VIRIN:
|230302-D-NE677-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109485353
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
