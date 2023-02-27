Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Noble Defender 23-2.1

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Video by Thomas Paul 

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    The video package highlights Operation Noble Defender (OND) 23-2.1, occurring between January and February 2023 at Thule Air Force Station, Greenland. OND is a series of long-planned operations demonstrating the ability to integrate with other defense and security partners for a holistic defense of North America.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 11:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875113
    VIRIN: 230302-D-NE677-001
    Filename: DOD_109485353
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: US

    NORAD
    North American Aerospace Defense Command
    Thule

