    My Liberty

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Man on the Street gets candid responses on Fort Bragg redesignating the name to Fort Liberty. Interviews were conducted at the Mini-Mall.
    Stay tuned for more man on the Street as we #MarchToLiberty!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 09:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875111
    VIRIN: 230301-A-IV289-001
    Filename: DOD_109485351
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Fort Bragg
    fort liberty

