    How Fitness Fuels the Mission

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lacey Howell, a 1st Special Operations Force Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of the Aderholt Fitness Center, discusses the importance of military fitness centers at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. The Aderholt Fitness Center is one of three fitness centers available to service members stationed at Hurlburt Field.

