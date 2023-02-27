How Fitness Fuels the Mission

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lacey Howell, a 1st Special Operations Force Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of the Aderholt Fitness Center, discusses the importance of military fitness centers at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. The Aderholt Fitness Center is one of three fitness centers available to service members stationed at Hurlburt Field.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 12:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875110
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-FC829-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109485333
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
