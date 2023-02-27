Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Devils bring the Warthogs home following Operation Forward Tiger - Horizontal B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, refuels A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 23rd Wing, over the Atlantic Ocean United States, Feb. 28, 2023. The 50th ARS fueled the Warthogs as they returned home from the Lead Wing exercise Operation Forward Tiger, an Air Forces Southern exercise. Designed to increase combat readiness alongside humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities, the exercise allowed Airmen to train with the Dominican Republic Air Force and Jamaica Defense Force to promote seamless interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 09:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875108
    VIRIN: 220228-F-CC148-3001
    Filename: DOD_109485279
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Devils bring the Warthogs home following Operation Forward Tiger - Horizontal B-Roll, by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Air Mobility Command
    Air Forces Southern
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    Operation Forward Tiger

