U.S. Member Discusses Her Role as Human Resources For Flintlock 2023

U.S. Army Sgt. Simona Fermano, Human Resources specialist assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade, discusses her role during Flintlock 2023, Accra, Ghana, Feb. 28, 2023. Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Brock)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 09:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875105
|VIRIN:
|230228-A-VJ705-562
|Filename:
|DOD_109485233
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|ACCRA, GH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
