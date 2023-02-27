B-Roll of Forward Tiger Exercise at the 156th Wing

B-roll of A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 23rd Air Expeditionary Wing, conducting airfield operations on the 156th Wing airfield during the Forward Tiger exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico Feb. 22, 2023. The Puerto Rico Air National Guard provided logistical support during Operation Forward Tiger, a training exercise designed to increase combat readiness, humanitarian assistance and disaster response in the Caribbean. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 07:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875095
|VIRIN:
|230222-Z-MF014-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109485081
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
