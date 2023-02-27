The Danab Receives Military Equipment from the U.S.

Interview stringer featuring U.S. Embassy Charge d’Affaires Timothy Trenkle, Minister of Defense to Somalia Mohommed Noor, and Senior Defense Official to the U.S. Embassy, U.S. Army Col. Joseph Guido in Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb. 28, 2023. The U.S. Government partners with the Danab, the Somali National Army's elite military force, to train, equip, and remote advise and assist in their operations against Al-Shabab, Al-Qaida's largest, wealthiest, and most violent affiliate. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 08:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|875092
|VIRIN:
|230228-F-FI076-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_109485063
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|MOGADISHU, SO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
