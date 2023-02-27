Eight nations participate in a Cyber Exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold, March 1, 2023, at Camp Red Horse, U-Tapao, Kingdom of Thailand. Cobra Gold is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Israel Sheber)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 05:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875090
|VIRIN:
|230301-M-JI473-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109485011
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|CAMP RED HORSE, TH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CyberEx B-Roll, by LCpl Israel.sheber@usmc.mil Sheber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT