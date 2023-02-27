Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CyberEx B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP RED HORSE, THAILAND

    03.01.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Israel.sheber@usmc.mil Sheber 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Eight nations participate in a Cyber Exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold, March 1, 2023, at Camp Red Horse, U-Tapao, Kingdom of Thailand. Cobra Gold is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Israel Sheber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 05:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875090
    VIRIN: 230301-M-JI473-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109485011
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: CAMP RED HORSE, TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CyberEx B-Roll, by LCpl Israel.sheber@usmc.mil Sheber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Thailand
    cobragold
    Cyber Exercise
    CYBEREX
    Cobra Gold 2023
    CG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT