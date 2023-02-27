AACS Opening Ceremony 2023

African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023 hosts the opening ceremony to welcome partner nations featuring Senegalese Air Force Brig. Gen. Papa Souleymane Sarr, Chief of Staff of the Senegalese Air Force, Senegalese Armed Forces Gen. Cheikh Wade, Chief of the General Staff of the Senegalese Armed Forces, and U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander at King Fahd Palace Hotel in Dakar, Senegal, Feb. 28, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Army Sergeant Willie Reese IV)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 04:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875086
|VIRIN:
|230228-A-RU888-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109484989
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|DAKAR, SN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
