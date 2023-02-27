USAFE-AFAF Band visits Senegalese girls school

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Members of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa Band play music alongside students of Lycée John F. Kennedy De Dakar during a community outreach event while supporting the African Air Chiefs Symposium March 1, 2023, at Dakar, Senegal. Performing for our African partners and the local population solidifies our unique international bonds and enhances our partnership with Senegal and all our Association of African Air Forces’ partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)