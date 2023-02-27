Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAF Band visits Senegalese girls school

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    03.01.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Members of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa Band play music alongside students of Lycée John F. Kennedy De Dakar during a community outreach event while supporting the African Air Chiefs Symposium March 1, 2023, at Dakar, Senegal. Performing for our African partners and the local population solidifies our unique international bonds and enhances our partnership with Senegal and all our Association of African Air Forces’ partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 04:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875085
    VIRIN: 230301-F-HX320-1001
    Filename: DOD_109484988
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: DAKAR, SN 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE-AFAF Band visits Senegalese girls school, by TSgt Peter Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    USAFE
    AFRICOM
    Senegal
    AAAF
    AACS 22

