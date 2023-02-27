USAFE-AFAF Band visits Senegalese girls school

Members of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa Band play music alongside students of Lycée John F. Kennedy De Dakar during a community outreach event while supporting the African Air Chiefs Symposium March 1, 2023, at Dakar, Senegal. Performing for our African partners and the local population solidifies our unique international bonds and enhances our partnership with Senegal and all our Association of African Air Forces’ partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)
