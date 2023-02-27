Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ghana, Mauritania conducts TCCC and Counter-IED training at Flintlock

    DABOYA, GHANA

    03.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Ghana and Mauritania conducts TCCC and Counter-IED training at Flintlock in Daboya, Ghana, March 1, 2023. Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 08:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875081
    VIRIN: 230301-F-UN699-7001
    Filename: DOD_109484963
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: DABOYA, GH

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ghana, Mauritania conducts TCCC and Counter-IED training at Flintlock, by SSgt Jake Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Partnership
    Flintlock

