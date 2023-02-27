Ghana and Mauritania conducts TCCC and Counter-IED training at Flintlock in Daboya, Ghana, March 1, 2023. Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 08:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875081
|VIRIN:
|230301-F-UN699-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109484963
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|DABOYA, GH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ghana, Mauritania conducts TCCC and Counter-IED training at Flintlock, by SSgt Jake Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
