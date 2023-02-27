A Conversation with CSM JoAnn Naumann

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875059" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Command Sgt. Maj. JoAnn Naumann, Special Operations Command- Korea command sergeant major, speaks about her military experiences for Women's History Month with Staff Sgt. Heather Ley, American Forces Network broadcast journalist, in the AFN studio Feb 24, 2023. She is the first woman to hold a command position in special operations and has served in the U.S. Army for 27 years. She has broken barriers and paved the way for women in the special operations career field since transferring to special operations in 2002. (Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)