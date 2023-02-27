Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Conversation with CSM JoAnn Naumann

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2023

    Video by Sgt. Elijah Florence and Staff Sgt. Heather Ley

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Command Sgt. Maj. JoAnn Naumann, Special Operations Command- Korea command sergeant major, speaks about her military experiences for Women's History Month with Staff Sgt. Heather Ley, American Forces Network broadcast journalist, in the AFN studio Feb 24, 2023. She is the first woman to hold a command position in special operations and has served in the U.S. Army for 27 years. She has broken barriers and paved the way for women in the special operations career field since transferring to special operations in 2002. (Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 23:27
    Category: Package
    This work, A Conversation with CSM JoAnn Naumann, by SGT Elijah Florence and SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    interview
    womens history month
    SOCKOR
    female csm

