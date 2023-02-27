Command Sgt. Maj. JoAnn Naumann, Special Operations Command- Korea command sergeant major, speaks about her military experiences for Women's History Month with Staff Sgt. Heather Ley, American Forces Network broadcast journalist, in the AFN studio Feb 24, 2023. She is the first woman to hold a command position in special operations and has served in the U.S. Army for 27 years. She has broken barriers and paved the way for women in the special operations career field since transferring to special operations in 2002. (Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 23:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875059
|VIRIN:
|230224-F-FG548-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109484645
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Conversation with CSM JoAnn Naumann, by SGT Elijah Florence and SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT