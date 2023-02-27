Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Emergency Relief Campaign Kick Off 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.24.2023

    Video by Jose Sanchez Alonso 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    USAG Japan kicks off the Army Emergency Relief 2023 Campaign.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 20:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875055
    VIRIN: 230301-A-TT996-1001
    Filename: DOD_109484427
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Garrison
    U.S. Army
    Kick Off
    AER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT