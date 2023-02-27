Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, praises Soldiers from the New York Army National Guard's 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, which is performing the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission. "They're doing incredible work here in support of United States European Command," said Hokanson. "I'm tremendously proud of all that they're doing and the great work they're doing to support our Ukrainian partners."
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 16:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875045
|VIRIN:
|230301-A-VX744-981
|Filename:
|DOD_109484148
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NGB chief praises Guard members supporting Ukraine mission, by MSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
