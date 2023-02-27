Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freedom Classic B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NC, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Freedom Classic a three day baseball event between the Naval Academy and Air Force Academy at Historic Grainger Stadium, Kinston, North Carolina, Feb. 25, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 16:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875041
    VIRIN: 230225-F-RS022-1001
    Filename: DOD_109483989
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Classic B-Roll, by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Air Force
    4FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT