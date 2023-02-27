58th FS MacDill TDY BRoll 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875040" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nomads with the 58th Fighter Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, trained at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 2023. The 58th Fighter Squadron and AMU traveled to MacDill AFB to take advantage of optimal weather conditions, focus on the training mission, practice skills in a new environment and build camaraderie in the units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leandra Garcia)