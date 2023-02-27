Nomads with the 58th Fighter Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, trained at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 2023. The 58th Fighter Squadron and AMU traveled to MacDill AFB to take advantage of optimal weather conditions, focus on the training mission, practice skills in a new environment and build camaraderie in the units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leandra Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 16:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875040
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-NY200-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109483987
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 58th FS MacDill TDY BRoll 2023, by A1C Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT