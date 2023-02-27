Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    58th FS MacDill TDY BRoll 2023

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Nomads with the 58th Fighter Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, trained at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 2023. The 58th Fighter Squadron and AMU traveled to MacDill AFB to take advantage of optimal weather conditions, focus on the training mission, practice skills in a new environment and build camaraderie in the units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leandra Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875040
    VIRIN: 230223-F-NY200-1001
    Filename: DOD_109483987
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th FS MacDill TDY BRoll 2023, by A1C Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35A
    33rd FW
    58th FS

