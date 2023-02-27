151 Air Refueling Wing Legal Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recognize that each situation is unique and this is just general guidance from lessons the JAG office has learned over the past 15 years. Here is a broad checklist to help each Airman and their families be ready for the unexpected. This is something you should re-visit each time you deploy and can really help give the ones you leave behind peace of mind and not leave them in a bad situation because of your lack of preparation.



The checklist for legal readiness includes completing:



Death Benefits Designations

Powers of Attorney for Health, Finance, & Family

Will and/or Trust

Information Book with all of your Account & Asset Information



Preparing these 4 things will have you legally ready for your next deployment.