151 Air Refueling Wing Legal Readiness

Recognize that each situation is unique and this is just general guidance from lessons the JAG office has learned over the past 15 years. Here is a broad checklist to help each Airman and their families be ready for the unexpected. This is something you should re-visit each time you deploy and can really help give the ones you leave behind peace of mind and not leave them in a bad situation because of your lack of preparation.
The checklist for legal readiness includes completing:
Death Benefits Designations
Powers of Attorney for Health, Finance, & Family
Will and/or Trust
Information Book with all of your Account & Asset Information
Preparing these 4 things will have you legally ready for your next deployment.
