Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    151 Air Refueling Wing Legal Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UT, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    Recognize that each situation is unique and this is just general guidance from lessons the JAG office has learned over the past 15 years. Here is a broad checklist to help each Airman and their families be ready for the unexpected. This is something you should re-visit each time you deploy and can really help give the ones you leave behind peace of mind and not leave them in a bad situation because of your lack of preparation.

    The checklist for legal readiness includes completing:

    Death Benefits Designations
    Powers of Attorney for Health, Finance, & Family
    Will and/or Trust
    Information Book with all of your Account & Asset Information

    Preparing these 4 things will have you legally ready for your next deployment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 16:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 875039
    VIRIN: 230301-F-CO660-843
    Filename: DOD_109483986
    Length: 00:09:55
    Location: UT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 151 Air Refueling Wing Legal Readiness, by TSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG
    UTANG
    151ARW
    Legal Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT