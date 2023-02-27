DHS at 20: Celebrating a Legacy of Service

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas hosted the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Department of Homeland Security March 1, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 15:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875028
|VIRIN:
|230301-O-RP876-853
|Filename:
|DOD_109483766
|Length:
|01:08:25
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT