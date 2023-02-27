U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise during Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 20, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force, led by 3d Marine Division, operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875025
|VIRIN:
|230220-M-CG319-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109483711
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3d LCT MWX, by Cpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
