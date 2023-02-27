Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d LCT MWX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2023

    Video by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise during Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 20, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force, led by 3d Marine Division, operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875025
    VIRIN: 230220-M-CG319-1001
    Filename: DOD_109483711
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LCT MWX, by Cpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Littoral
    Marines
    3dMarDiv
    MLR
    3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    MLRTE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT