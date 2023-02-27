Join Bliss AER for their 2023 campaign kickoff at Biggs, March 2 - SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Social media content promoting an upcoming Bliss event. Army Emergency Relief is the U.S. Army's own nonprofit organization dedicated to alleviating financial distress on the force. AER provides grants and zero-interest loans to Active Duty and Retired Soldiers and their Families. Over 4 million Soldiers supported since 1942. AER officers are conveniently located at installations around the world.