    B-Roll of Forward Tiger Exercise at the 156th Wing

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    02.22.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    B-roll of C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, conducting airfield operations on the 156th Wing airfield during the Forward Tiger exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico Feb. 22, 2023. The Puerto Rico Air National Guard provided logistical support during Operation Forward Tiger, a training exercise designed to increase combat readiness, humanitarian assistance and disaster response in the Caribbean. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 14:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875018
    VIRIN: 230222-Z-MF014-1001
    Filename: DOD_109483611
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of Forward Tiger Exercise at the 156th Wing, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Forward Tiger 23
    ACCLeadWing23

