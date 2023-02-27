B-Roll of Forward Tiger Exercise at the 156th Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, conducting airfield operations on the 156th Wing airfield during the Forward Tiger exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico Feb. 22, 2023. The Puerto Rico Air National Guard provided logistical support during Operation Forward Tiger, a training exercise designed to increase combat readiness, humanitarian assistance and disaster response in the Caribbean. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)