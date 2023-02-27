U.S. delivers equipment to the Danube

The U.S. military delivers equipment to the Danab in Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb. 28, 2023. The U.S. Government partners with the Danab, the Somali National Army’s elite military force, to train, equip, and remote advise and assist in their operations against Al-Shabab, Al-Qaida’s largest, wealthiest, and most violent affiliate. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Rio Rosado)
|02.28.2023
|03.01.2023 14:59
|B-Roll
|875017
|230228-F-HP405-7002
|DOD_109483606
|00:01:18
|MOGADISHU, SO
|1
|1
