    U.S. delivers equipment to the Danube

    MOGADISHU, SOMALIA

    02.28.2023

    Video by Senior Airman William Rosado 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    The U.S. military delivers equipment to the Danab in Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb. 28, 2023. The U.S. Government partners with the Danab, the Somali National Army’s elite military force, to train, equip, and remote advise and assist in their operations against Al-Shabab, Al-Qaida’s largest, wealthiest, and most violent affiliate. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Rio Rosado)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 14:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875017
    VIRIN: 230228-F-HP405-7002
    Filename: DOD_109483606
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: MOGADISHU, SO 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. delivers equipment to the Danube, by SrA William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Somalia
    1CTCS
    Military Equipment
    Rosado
    SOCAFRICA

