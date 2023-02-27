Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Danab Receives Military Equipment from the U.S.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOGADISHU, SOMALIA

    02.28.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rachel VanZale 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 15th Airlift Squadron delivers military equipment to the Somali National Army in Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb. 28, 2023. The U.S. Government partners with the Danab, the Somali National Army's elite military force, to train, equip, and remote advise and assist in their operations against Al-Shabab, Al-Qaida's largest, wealthiest, and most violent affiliate. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 15:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875014
    VIRIN: 230228-F-FI076-7002
    Filename: DOD_109483570
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: MOGADISHU, SO 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Danab Receives Military Equipment from the U.S., by A1C Rachel VanZale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Somalia
    1 CTCS
    SOCAFRICA
    Somali National Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT