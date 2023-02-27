The Danab Receives Military Equipment from the U.S.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 15th Airlift Squadron delivers military equipment to the Somali National Army in Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb. 28, 2023. The U.S. Government partners with the Danab, the Somali National Army's elite military force, to train, equip, and remote advise and assist in their operations against Al-Shabab, Al-Qaida's largest, wealthiest, and most violent affiliate. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)