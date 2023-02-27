It's time for your March Fort Report - video news from Fort Bliss, Texas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It's time for your Fort Report. In this edition:



- The 1st Armored Division held a command post exercise last month. (Spc. Reece Newton, 1st Armored Division/24th TPASE)



- Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss, Bliss' open-air retail marketplace, held "Truck Town," an annual community event, Feb. 18. (David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison)



- The VA has produced a video explaining the benefits of registering at login.gov. (Mike Richman, Dept. of Veterans Affairs)



- PEO Soldier's SGM Road Show rolled through Fort Bliss, Feb. 9. (Imagaes by Jason Amadi, PEO Soldier)



(Special thanks to Spc. Newton, Mr. Richman and Mr. Amadi for their works in this month's edition)



(U.S. Army video by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)