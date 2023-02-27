Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It's time for your March Fort Report - video news from Fort Bliss, Texas

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    It's time for your Fort Report. In this edition:

    - The 1st Armored Division held a command post exercise last month. (Spc. Reece Newton, 1st Armored Division/24th TPASE)

    - Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss, Bliss' open-air retail marketplace, held "Truck Town," an annual community event, Feb. 18. (David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison)

    - The VA has produced a video explaining the benefits of registering at login.gov. (Mike Richman, Dept. of Veterans Affairs)

    - PEO Soldier's SGM Road Show rolled through Fort Bliss, Feb. 9. (Imagaes by Jason Amadi, PEO Soldier)

    (Special thanks to Spc. Newton, Mr. Richman and Mr. Amadi for their works in this month's edition)

    (U.S. Army video by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 13:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875013
    VIRIN: 230301-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 230301
    Filename: DOD_109483568
    Length: 00:06:16
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It's time for your March Fort Report - video news from Fort Bliss, Texas, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

