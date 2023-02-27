It's time for your March Fort Report - video news from Fort Bliss, Texas

It's time for your Fort Report. In this edition:
- The 1st Armored Division held a command post exercise last month. (Spc. Reece Newton, 1st Armored Division/24th TPASE)
- Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss, Bliss' open-air retail marketplace, held "Truck Town," an annual community event, Feb. 18. (David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison)
- The VA has produced a video explaining the benefits of registering at login.gov. (Mike Richman, Dept. of Veterans Affairs)
- PEO Soldier's SGM Road Show rolled through Fort Bliss, Feb. 9. (Imagaes by Jason Amadi, PEO Soldier)
(Special thanks to Spc. Newton, Mr. Richman and Mr. Amadi for their works in this month's edition)
(U.S. Army video by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
