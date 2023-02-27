Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AACS DV Social 2023

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    02.27.2023

    Video by Sgt. Willie Reese IV 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023 hosts a DV (distinguish visitors) social sponsoring Senegalese Air Force Brig. Gen. Papa Souleymane Sarr, Chief of Staff of the Senegalese Air Force, and U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander at King Fahd Palace Hotel in Dakar, Senegal, Feb. 27, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Army Sergeant Willie Reese IV)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 13:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875012
    VIRIN: 230227-A-RU888-001
    Filename: DOD_109483556
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: DAKAR, SN 

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAFE Band
    Senegal
    USAirForce
    AAAF
    AACS 22

