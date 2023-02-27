African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023 hosts a DV (distinguish visitors) social sponsoring Senegalese Air Force Brig. Gen. Papa Souleymane Sarr, Chief of Staff of the Senegalese Air Force, and U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander at King Fahd Palace Hotel in Dakar, Senegal, Feb. 27, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Army Sergeant Willie Reese IV)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 13:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875012
|VIRIN:
|230227-A-RU888-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109483556
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|DAKAR, SN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AACS DV Social 2023, by SGT Willie Reese IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
