Community Action Network: Military Family Life Counselors

Military Family Life Counselors (MFLCs) are trained professionals who provide counseling services to military service members and their families. They work in various settings, including military bases, installations, and community support centers.



The primary role of an MFLC is to assist military personnel and their families in coping with the unique challenges and stresses of military life. These challenges can include deployments, frequent relocations, separations from loved ones, and other issues related to military service. MFLCs help families manage these challenges by providing individual and group counseling sessions, workshops, and support groups.



MFLCs are trained to help service members and their families with a range of issues, including relationship and marital problems, parenting challenges, stress and anxiety management, and grief and loss. They also provide guidance and support for issues such as child abuse, domestic violence, and substance abuse.



MFLCs are usually licensed mental health professionals with a Master's degree or higher in counseling or social work. They undergo specialized training in military culture and have experience working with military families. They are available to provide counseling services to service members and their families on a confidential basis, and services are generally provided at no cost.



In summary, MFLCs play a critical role in supporting the mental health and well-being of military service members and their families. They provide a range of counseling and support services to help military families cope with the unique challenges of military life and maintain their overall quality of life.