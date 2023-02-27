Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Why Behind Flintlock - French

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GHANA

    03.01.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Nancy Kasberg  

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Nearly 1,300 military personnel from 29 countries have come together to form Flintlock’s Joint Multinational Headquarters in Accra, Ghana, March 1, 2023. This video explains why Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise and how it strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Kasberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 12:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875003
    VIRIN: 230301-F-GZ718-249
    Filename: DOD_109483380
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: GH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Partnership
    Flintlock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT