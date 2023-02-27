The Why Behind Flintlock - French

Nearly 1,300 military personnel from 29 countries have come together to form Flintlock’s Joint Multinational Headquarters in Accra, Ghana, March 1, 2023. This video explains why Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise and how it strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Kasberg)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 12:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|GH
