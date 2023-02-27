The Why Behind Flintlock - French

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nearly 1,300 military personnel from 29 countries have come together to form Flintlock’s Joint Multinational Headquarters in Accra, Ghana, March 1, 2023. This video explains why Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise and how it strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Kasberg)