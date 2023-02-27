Iowa Adjutant General reflects on 37-year career

Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, reflects on over 37 years of military service. Corell's last day as the highest ranking officer in the Iowa National Guard was March 1, 2023.
Corell, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, is a true example of the Iowa National Guard story. Here are the questions he answers:
Sound bite 1: What motivated you growing up?
Sound bite 2: What led you to the Iowa National Guard?
Sound bite 3: What's one moment that has had a lasting impact on you?
Sound bite 4: Did you ever imagine you would grow up to be the Adjutant General?
Sound bite 5: What comes next?
Brig. Gen. Stephen Osborn will take over as the top general of the Iowa National Guard effective March 2, 2023.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)
