    Iowa Adjutant General reflects on 37-year career

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, reflects on over 37 years of military service. Corell's last day as the highest ranking officer in the Iowa National Guard was March 1, 2023.

    Corell, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, is a true example of the Iowa National Guard story. Here are the questions he answers:

    Sound bite 1: What motivated you growing up?

    Sound bite 2: What led you to the Iowa National Guard?

    Sound bite 3: What's one moment that has had a lasting impact on you?

    Sound bite 4: Did you ever imagine you would grow up to be the Adjutant General?

    Sound bite 5: What comes next?

    Brig. Gen. Stephen Osborn will take over as the top general of the Iowa National Guard effective March 2, 2023.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 12:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 874998
    VIRIN: 230301-A-KS612-904
    Filename: DOD_109483337
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Hometown: STRAWBERRY POINT, IA, US

