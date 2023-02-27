U.S. Army Maj. Glen Settles, assigned to the Texas Army National Guard, discusses his role and responsibility as the Joint Command Exercise Group Director for Flintlock 2023, Accra, Ghana, Feb. 26, 2023. Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S Army video by Staff Sgt. Charles Brock)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 12:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874997
|VIRIN:
|230226-A-VJ705-476
|Filename:
|DOD_109483332
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|ACCRA, GH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Maj. Glen Settles disscusses his role as Joint Command Exercise Group Director., by SSG Charles Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT