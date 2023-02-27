Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Maj. Glen Settles disscusses his role as Joint Command Exercise Group Director.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ACCRA, GHANA

    02.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Brock 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Glen Settles, assigned to the Texas Army National Guard, discusses his role and responsibility as the Joint Command Exercise Group Director for Flintlock 2023, Accra, Ghana, Feb. 26, 2023. Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S Army video by Staff Sgt. Charles Brock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 12:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874997
    VIRIN: 230226-A-VJ705-476
    Filename: DOD_109483332
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: ACCRA, GH 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Maj. Glen Settles disscusses his role as Joint Command Exercise Group Director., by SSG Charles Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Partnership
    Flintlock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT