    Air Force Trials Track and Archery

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    It was a beautiful day for track with competitors from the UK, Republic of Georgia, U.S. Army and Air Force pushing for their personal best. The day culminated in an archery final that, at times, was a real nail-biter. The Republic of Georgia are amazingly adept at archery, giving all other athletes a real incentive to up their game.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Warrior Games
    Training
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Trials

