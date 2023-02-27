Air Force Trials Track and Archery

It was a beautiful day for track with competitors from the UK, Republic of Georgia, U.S. Army and Air Force pushing for their personal best. The day culminated in an archery final that, at times, was a real nail-biter. The Republic of Georgia are amazingly adept at archery, giving all other athletes a real incentive to up their game.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 11:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874982
|VIRIN:
|230228-O-OR487-971
|PIN:
|230228
|Filename:
|DOD_109483270
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
