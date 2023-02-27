The Air Force Barrier Analysis Working Group, the DAF Women's Initiative Team both exist to promote the advancement and retention of women in the Air Force, both military and civilian through policy changes. Through this the Dyess Airman Barrier Initiative Team strives to create a cohesive environment for women, changes in policies have already been put into place.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 11:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874980
|VIRIN:
|230301-F-NJ333-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109483250
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dyess WIT promotes security of women in the Air Force, by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT