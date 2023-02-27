Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dyess WIT promotes security of women in the Air Force

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Force Barrier Analysis Working Group, the DAF Women's Initiative Team both exist to promote the advancement and retention of women in the Air Force, both military and civilian through policy changes. Through this the Dyess Airman Barrier Initiative Team strives to create a cohesive environment for women, changes in policies have already been put into place.

    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    This work, Dyess WIT promotes security of women in the Air Force, by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Retention
    Women
    WIT
    Flight suites
    Air Force Barrier Analysis Working Group

