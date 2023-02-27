France conducts largest military exercise with Allied forces in decades - Exercise Orion 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

France has launched its biggest military exercise in decades. The second phase of Exercise Orion involves 7,000 soldiers including assets from host nation France and US and UK joint assets, as well as naval assets from NATO Allies Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, and focuses on defensive operations on land, in the air, at sea and in cyberspace.

As part of the exercise, three French Air and Space Force A400M transport aircraft dropped 700 French troops from the 8th Marines Infantry Parachute Regiment and an attached company from the 17 Engineer Parachute Regiment over an airfield in Castres. Another three aircraft dropped 48 hours’ worth of equipment and supplies for the force to secure and hold the area.

During another phase, 700 amphibious troops came ashore from the French Navy’s amphibious ships Tonnerre and Mistral, along with vehicles and equipment. They disembarked in the coastal town of Sète before heading further north to practise manoeuvres and operations.

Footage includes various shots of French paratroopers landing in Castres and French amphibious troops coming ashore in Sète, as well as interviews with French officers.

Transcript

“Air transport allows us to strike fast, hard and far. It is a unique combat tool for the French Army, allowing us to free ourselves from spatial constraints and strike behind enemy lines.”

“The advantage of these exercises is that they mobilise the three armies: air, sea and land forces, as well as cyber defence. In other words, many forces train separately throughout the year, and little by little we increase the training requirements until we all work together. It’s a bit like a rugby or football team, the attack and defence have to work together, after having trained in their respective areas.”

“Today we are deploying land forces on two amphibious helicopter carriers, and here I am in charge of one of the two sites, counting the equipment and making sure the site is secure.”

“It's one of the French Army's skills, we're here to train and do amphibious operations, which is a skill that we don't necessarily work on very often, so today it's a special exercise that allows 700 people to train.”

“I think that today, the French Army has to work constantly with foreign countries. It is very important to collaborate and it seems logical to train with our partners even in our national exercises.”

