    Command Message - March 2023 - Colonel Enrique Dovalo

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month's Command Message, Colonel Enrique Dovalo, commander of the 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group talks about creating your own luck and using the ingredients of openness, preparation, flexibility and generosity to maximize your odds of success.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 10:58
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:06:12
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US

    TAGS

    command message
    luck
    flexibility
    preparation
    generosity
    openness

