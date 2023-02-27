In this month's Command Message, Colonel Enrique Dovalo, commander of the 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group talks about creating your own luck and using the ingredients of openness, preparation, flexibility and generosity to maximize your odds of success.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 10:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|874966
|VIRIN:
|230301-Z-WQ490-561
|Filename:
|DOD_109483179
|Length:
|00:06:12
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Message - March 2023 - Colonel Enrique Dovalo, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT