Coast Guard retiree discovers grave site of Surfman Lewis Wescott

A group of historians and Coast Guard personnel pay a visit to the grave site of Capt. Lewis Wescott, Surfman and officer in charge of Station Pea Island Feb. 12, 2023. The site was discovered on a Coast Guard retiree's property after he stumbled upon it while clearing heavy brush. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo
|02.12.2023
|03.01.2023 10:01
|Video Productions
|874955
|230301-G-HU058-1001
|DOD_109483110
|00:03:10
|SUFFOLK, VA, US
|0
|0
