    Coast Guard retiree discovers grave site of Surfman Lewis Wescott

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A group of historians and Coast Guard personnel pay a visit to the grave site of Capt. Lewis Wescott, Surfman and officer in charge of Station Pea Island Feb. 12, 2023. The site was discovered on a Coast Guard retiree's property after he stumbled upon it while clearing heavy brush. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo

    Date Taken: 02.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 10:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874955
    VIRIN: 230301-G-HU058-1001
    Filename: DOD_109483110
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 

    This work, Coast Guard retiree discovers grave site of Surfman Lewis Wescott, by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wescott

