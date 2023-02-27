Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL PreVAIL - Predictive Vehicle Activity for Identification and Location

    OH, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Video by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    PreVAIL is an AI/ML toolbox that enables the state-of-the-art for satellite-based tracking capabilities by investigating a novel approach to automated target detection and recognition (ATD/ATR) using a novel neural network and predictive traffic analysis. PreVAIL leverages commercial and military assets using sensor-agnostic algorithms to maintain custody of targets, even in periods of intermittent coverage, increasing Global Integrated Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (GI-ISR) mission effectiveness

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 09:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874950
    VIRIN: 230222-O-NQ323-549
    Filename: DOD_109483047
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: OH, US

    satellite
    tracking
    AFRL
    AFA 2023

