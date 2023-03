AFRL PreVAIL - Predictive Vehicle Activity for Identification and Location

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874950" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PreVAIL is an AI/ML toolbox that enables the state-of-the-art for satellite-based tracking capabilities by investigating a novel approach to automated target detection and recognition (ATD/ATR) using a novel neural network and predictive traffic analysis. PreVAIL leverages commercial and military assets using sensor-agnostic algorithms to maintain custody of targets, even in periods of intermittent coverage, increasing Global Integrated Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (GI-ISR) mission effectiveness