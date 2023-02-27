AFRL PreVAIL - Predictive Vehicle Activity for Identification and Location

PreVAIL is an AI/ML toolbox that enables the state-of-the-art for satellite-based tracking capabilities by investigating a novel approach to automated target detection and recognition (ATD/ATR) using a novel neural network and predictive traffic analysis. PreVAIL leverages commercial and military assets using sensor-agnostic algorithms to maintain custody of targets, even in periods of intermittent coverage, increasing Global Integrated Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (GI-ISR) mission effectiveness
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 09:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874950
|VIRIN:
|230222-O-NQ323-549
|Filename:
|DOD_109483047
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
