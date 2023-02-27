Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PFA Dreams

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.24.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Haydn Smith 

    Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

    Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Stephen Kaiser hasn't been making healthy choices, and the annual Navy Physical Fitness Assessment (PFA) can be a nightmare if you haven't prepared. Fortunately, Kaiser has a friend to help motivate him to get back to a healthy lifestyle. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 09:28
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 874944
    VIRIN: 230224-N-HS181-1001
    Filename: DOD_109482972
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: NAPLES, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PFA Dreams, by PO2 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    PFA

    fitness

    navy fitness

    PRT

    physical fitness assessment

    TAGS

    PFA
    fitness
    navy fitness
    PRT
    physical fitness assessment
    physical readiness test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT