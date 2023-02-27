Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Stephen Kaiser hasn't been making healthy choices, and the annual Navy Physical Fitness Assessment (PFA) can be a nightmare if you haven't prepared. Fortunately, Kaiser has a friend to help motivate him to get back to a healthy lifestyle. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 09:28
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|874944
|VIRIN:
|230224-N-HS181-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109482972
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PFA Dreams, by PO2 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PFA
fitness
navy fitness
PRT
physical fitness assessment
