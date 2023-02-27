Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TürkiyeHADR AFN Incirlik InFocus - Field Hospital Building

    TURKEY

    02.26.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. military personnel assigned to Task Force 61/2 and 39th Air Base Wing build a field hospital for the citizens who were affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes Incirlik Air Base Task Force, Türkiye, Feb 26, 2023. 61/2 (TF 61/2) is operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), and U.S.European Command as part of the international Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 09:22
    Location: TR

    Radio
    Earthquake
    USAID
    Task Force 61/2
    Turkiye

