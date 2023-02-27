TürkiyeHADR AFN Incirlik InFocus - Field Hospital Building

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. military personnel assigned to Task Force 61/2 and 39th Air Base Wing build a field hospital for the citizens who were affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes Incirlik Air Base Task Force, Türkiye, Feb 26, 2023. 61/2 (TF 61/2) is operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), and U.S.European Command as part of the international Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)