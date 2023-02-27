Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Audiogram: Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing Commander (2)

    1, TURKEY

    02.17.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing commander, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 17, 2023. As a fellow NATO ally, the U.S. Government mobilized personnel to assist Türkiye in their response efforts. Incirlik Air Base is serving as a major hub for humanitarian assistance flowing to the affected region following the 7.8 earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 09:19
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 874933
    VIRIN: 230301-F-CW240-1001
    Filename: DOD_109482784
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: 1, TR

    This work, TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Audiogram: Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing Commander (2), by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    NATO

    USAFE

    EUCOM

    39th Air Base Wing

    Third Air Force

    US Embassy Ankara

    Turkiye

    TurkiyeHADR

