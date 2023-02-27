Firefighters Train at New Facility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Narration: Nearly 20 firefighters with U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s

Directorate of Emergency Services recently completed a two-day course to

familiarize themselves with a training facility that incorporates real fire,

and to certify them to be able to manage the facility so that they can train

their fellow firefighters.



Interview: Richard Graeber, System Trainer-Consaultant



Narration: The trainees first received classroom instruction on general fire

safety and national safety standards, a requirement to be certified as fire

training instructors.

They also received instruction on how to prep the facility’s so-called “burn

room” with ignitable material and how to properly control the blaze once

it’s been lit, so that firefighters can safely train on the necessary

skills, functions and tasks while inside the room.

After that, the firefighters moved to the training site and walked through

the inside of the structure and confirmed their operational positions for

their eventual live training portion.



Interview: Richard Graeber, System Trainer-Consaultant



Narration: The trainees were divided into two groups in order to experience

a live blaze in the burn room, where temperatures can reach between 800 and

900 degrees Fahrenheit and there is zero visibility. To test their ability

to manage the burn room effectively, the trainees were timed on their

ability to enter the structure, extinguish the blaze, and exit—all while

dealing with 250 to 300-degree temperatures in an elevated container.



Interview: Masahiro Watanabe, Firefighter/Trainer, DES, USAG Japan

It was very physically demanding to operate and maintain the facility during

the training.

Going into the facility and extinguishing the fire wasn’t as difficult since

we have experience with that as part of our normal firefighter training.

But having to manage an actual fire by controlling the ventilation of air

from the outside and not letting the blaze grow too large was very

challenging.





Interview: Jun Tonami, Firefighter/Trainer, DES, USAG Japan

The heat and smoke from inside the facility were more extreme than I

expected.

We are trainees right now, but once we complete this course, we will be

certified as trainers with the responsibility of teaching our fellow

firefighters how to properly navigate this facility.

So when we conduct this training in the future, I want to be extra cautious

to prevent any injuries to our firefighters.



Interview: Interview: Richard Graeber, System Trainer-Consaultant



Narration: Beginning next year, the firefighters will use the facility to

conduct training on at least a monthly basis.

Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXX XXXX.