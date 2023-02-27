Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Firefighters Train at New Facility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.27.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration: Nearly 20 firefighters with U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s
    Directorate of Emergency Services recently completed a two-day course to
    familiarize themselves with a training facility that incorporates real fire,
    and to certify them to be able to manage the facility so that they can train
    their fellow firefighters.

    Interview: Richard Graeber, System Trainer-Consaultant

    Narration: The trainees first received classroom instruction on general fire
    safety and national safety standards, a requirement to be certified as fire
    training instructors.
    They also received instruction on how to prep the facility’s so-called “burn
    room” with ignitable material and how to properly control the blaze once
    it’s been lit, so that firefighters can safely train on the necessary
    skills, functions and tasks while inside the room.
    After that, the firefighters moved to the training site and walked through
    the inside of the structure and confirmed their operational positions for
    their eventual live training portion.

    Interview: Richard Graeber, System Trainer-Consaultant

    Narration: The trainees were divided into two groups in order to experience
    a live blaze in the burn room, where temperatures can reach between 800 and
    900 degrees Fahrenheit and there is zero visibility. To test their ability
    to manage the burn room effectively, the trainees were timed on their
    ability to enter the structure, extinguish the blaze, and exit—all while
    dealing with 250 to 300-degree temperatures in an elevated container.

    Interview: Masahiro Watanabe, Firefighter/Trainer, DES, USAG Japan
    It was very physically demanding to operate and maintain the facility during
    the training.
    Going into the facility and extinguishing the fire wasn’t as difficult since
    we have experience with that as part of our normal firefighter training.
    But having to manage an actual fire by controlling the ventilation of air
    from the outside and not letting the blaze grow too large was very
    challenging.


    Interview: Jun Tonami, Firefighter/Trainer, DES, USAG Japan
    The heat and smoke from inside the facility were more extreme than I
    expected.
    We are trainees right now, but once we complete this course, we will be
    certified as trainers with the responsibility of teaching our fellow
    firefighters how to properly navigate this facility.
    So when we conduct this training in the future, I want to be extra cautious
    to prevent any injuries to our firefighters.

    Interview: Interview: Richard Graeber, System Trainer-Consaultant

    Narration: Beginning next year, the firefighters will use the facility to
    conduct training on at least a monthly basis.
    Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXX XXXX.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 00:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874904
    VIRIN: 230227-A-MS361-348
    Filename: DOD_109482388
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters Train at New Facility, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Firefighter
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Training
    USAG Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT