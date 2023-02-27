Firefighters Train on New Equipment

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.28.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration: Firefighters assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Emergency Services, as well as six firefighters from Sagamihara and Zama City, recently completed a two-day course to familiarize themselves with a new mobile trailer that allows them to practice scenarios such as trench rescue, vehicle stabilization, and collapsed buildings.

    Interview: Jeff Gates, System Trainer and Consultant

    Narration: The firefighters first received introductory instruction in which they learned how to use the related equipment, including stabilization struts; airbags for lifting and moving heavy materials; and a “raker beam,” which is used to support damaged or collapsing structures.
    Then they got some hands-on experience with the equipment, employing it in a number of realistic training scenarios.

    Interview: Kazuhiko Hatakeyama, Firefighter, DES, USAG Japan
    This was a very rare opportunity for us to actually get to use real vehicles and containers to train on our new equipment, so it was great for everyone.

    I learned skills ranging from basic to advanced on how to do things like anchor a vehicle, so I will bring that knowledge back with me and train on it with my fellow firefighters at Yokohama North Dock.

    Interview: Tomomi Iguchi, Firefighter, Sagamihara City
    After participating in today’s training, I learned a lot about how to anchor a variety of items using the stabilization struts.
    Our department works under the Fire and Disaster Management Agency and the International Rescue Team of Japanese Fire-Service, and it often works outside of Japan.
    The information we learned in today’s training will absolutely help us if we need to rescue people, say from a collapsed building.

    Interview: Toshiya Ishikawa, Firefighter, Zama City
    We rarely do this type of rescue operation, so today’s training was very useful to us. To be able to train in an environment like this was a great experience for us.

    Narration: Reporting for U.S. Army Garris on Japan, this is XXXX XXXX.

