    Kurihara and Arnn Elementary School Cultural Exchange Program:

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.01.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration:
    Nearly 120 students from Kurihara Elementary, a local Japanese elementary
    school, recently visited fifth graders at Arnn Elementary School on the U.S.
    Army's Sagamihara Family Housing Area, giving them an in-depth look at
    American student life. The visit was part of a recurring cultural exchange
    program between the two schools that has been taking place for more than a
    decade.

    Interview: Dr. Edwin Munoz, Principal, Arnn Elementary School

    Narration:
    Once the Japanese students arrived at Arnn, they were welcomed with a
    musical performance from the U.S. Army Japan Band and Arnn's music club. The
    students then had introduction session and asked each other a series of
    questions in both English and Japanese.

    After that, the students were divided into groups and took part in various
    activities, such as making Valentine's Day cards, playing Japanese chess,
    designing and building a computer program, solving math puzzles, and playing
    a musical game.

    Interview: Kokoa Kawaguchi, Sixth Grader, Kurihara Elementary School
    I was very nervous at first that I wouldn't be able to communicate well with
    the American students. But as we spent more time together I realized they
    were cheerful, easy to speak with, and a lot of fun.

    I'm sure I will have more opportunities to speak with foreigners when I
    become an adult, so today's experience will definitely help get past that
    initial language barrier.

    Interview: Seiji Hatano, Sixth Grader, Kurihara Elementary School
    It was a lot of fun and a different experience compared to when the Arnn
    students visited our school because this time, they were the hosts. My
    favorite part of today's visit was making the Valentine's Day cards.

    I learned today the importance of putting myself in someone else's shoes-not
    just speaking, but also listening to what the other person is saying.

    Interview: Ayami Phillips, Fifth Grader, Arnn Elementary School

    Interview: Justin Pineda, Fifth Grader, Arnn Elementary School

    Narration:
    The unique cultural exchange gave the students at both schools the chance to
    learn about the importance of diversity and building positive bilateral
    relations between the U.S. and its host nation of Japan.

    Interview: Dr. Edwin Munoz, Principal, Arnn Elementary School

    Narration:
    Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 23:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874901
    VIRIN: 230301-A-MS361-510
    Filename: DOD_109482308
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kurihara and Arnn Elementary School Cultural Exchange Program:, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    News Report

