Kurihara and Arnn Elementary School Cultural Exchange Program:

Narration:

Nearly 120 students from Kurihara Elementary, a local Japanese elementary

school, recently visited fifth graders at Arnn Elementary School on the U.S.

Army's Sagamihara Family Housing Area, giving them an in-depth look at

American student life. The visit was part of a recurring cultural exchange

program between the two schools that has been taking place for more than a

decade.



Interview: Dr. Edwin Munoz, Principal, Arnn Elementary School



Narration:

Once the Japanese students arrived at Arnn, they were welcomed with a

musical performance from the U.S. Army Japan Band and Arnn's music club. The

students then had introduction session and asked each other a series of

questions in both English and Japanese.



After that, the students were divided into groups and took part in various

activities, such as making Valentine's Day cards, playing Japanese chess,

designing and building a computer program, solving math puzzles, and playing

a musical game.



Interview: Kokoa Kawaguchi, Sixth Grader, Kurihara Elementary School

I was very nervous at first that I wouldn't be able to communicate well with

the American students. But as we spent more time together I realized they

were cheerful, easy to speak with, and a lot of fun.



I'm sure I will have more opportunities to speak with foreigners when I

become an adult, so today's experience will definitely help get past that

initial language barrier.



Interview: Seiji Hatano, Sixth Grader, Kurihara Elementary School

It was a lot of fun and a different experience compared to when the Arnn

students visited our school because this time, they were the hosts. My

favorite part of today's visit was making the Valentine's Day cards.



I learned today the importance of putting myself in someone else's shoes-not

just speaking, but also listening to what the other person is saying.



Interview: Ayami Phillips, Fifth Grader, Arnn Elementary School



Interview: Justin Pineda, Fifth Grader, Arnn Elementary School



Narration:

The unique cultural exchange gave the students at both schools the chance to

learn about the importance of diversity and building positive bilateral

relations between the U.S. and its host nation of Japan.



Interview: Dr. Edwin Munoz, Principal, Arnn Elementary School



Narration:

Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.