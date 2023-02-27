Kurihara and Arnn Elementary School Cultural Exchange Program:

Narration:
Nearly 120 students from Kurihara Elementary, a local Japanese elementary
school, recently visited fifth graders at Arnn Elementary School on the U.S.
Army's Sagamihara Family Housing Area, giving them an in-depth look at
American student life. The visit was part of a recurring cultural exchange
program between the two schools that has been taking place for more than a
decade.
Interview: Dr. Edwin Munoz, Principal, Arnn Elementary School
Narration:
Once the Japanese students arrived at Arnn, they were welcomed with a
musical performance from the U.S. Army Japan Band and Arnn's music club. The
students then had introduction session and asked each other a series of
questions in both English and Japanese.
After that, the students were divided into groups and took part in various
activities, such as making Valentine's Day cards, playing Japanese chess,
designing and building a computer program, solving math puzzles, and playing
a musical game.
Interview: Kokoa Kawaguchi, Sixth Grader, Kurihara Elementary School
I was very nervous at first that I wouldn't be able to communicate well with
the American students. But as we spent more time together I realized they
were cheerful, easy to speak with, and a lot of fun.
I'm sure I will have more opportunities to speak with foreigners when I
become an adult, so today's experience will definitely help get past that
initial language barrier.
Interview: Seiji Hatano, Sixth Grader, Kurihara Elementary School
It was a lot of fun and a different experience compared to when the Arnn
students visited our school because this time, they were the hosts. My
favorite part of today's visit was making the Valentine's Day cards.
I learned today the importance of putting myself in someone else's shoes-not
just speaking, but also listening to what the other person is saying.
Interview: Ayami Phillips, Fifth Grader, Arnn Elementary School
Interview: Justin Pineda, Fifth Grader, Arnn Elementary School
Narration:
The unique cultural exchange gave the students at both schools the chance to
learn about the importance of diversity and building positive bilateral
relations between the U.S. and its host nation of Japan.
Interview: Dr. Edwin Munoz, Principal, Arnn Elementary School
Narration:
Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.
